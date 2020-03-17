What the coronavirus has taught us about inequality | Inequality

%MINIFYHTML06eb868ff07d42a7d77494ad9d54379d11% %MINIFYHTML06eb868ff07d42a7d77494ad9d54379d12%

After the Haiti earthquake in January 2010, which killed more than 250,000 people and left more than a million people homeless, I moved to Port-au-Prince to help with relief efforts. As a recent graduate of a master's degree program in public health and a person of Haitian descent, I thought my experience and language skills could be helpful to survivors.

The situation was already serious when I got there. Amid endemic poverty, political instability and almost no remaining infrastructure, the people of Haiti were struggling to rebuild their lives. But it worsened significantly a few months later, when a silent killer appeared on the scene: cholera.

The cholera epidemic, which erupted near a base that houses United Nations peacekeepers, killed more than 10,000 people and affected more than 800,000 more. It also contributed to the contamination of the island's main water source, the Artibonite River, further paralyzing relief efforts.

The 2010 outbreak, which was the first large-scale cholera outbreak in the 21st century, brought death and disruption on an unprecedented scale. But it did not surprise many in the Global North. After all, what happened in Haiti was in line with his understanding of epidemics: deadly outbreaks of ancient diseases affecting foreigners in exotic lands, far away and (made to be) poor. They were saddened by the news from the Caribbean island, with some even donating money and supplies to try to help, but most did not see the outbreak as a wake-up call to review the readiness of their own countries and the global community. , for a similar epidemic or pandemic.

Fast forward 10 years, and we are in the midst of a pandemic that is devastating not only the Global South, but also countries in Europe, North America and Australia, countries that had come to believe that, for them, epidemics are a matter of history . Of course, these countries faced a deadly HIV / AIDS pandemic in the 1990s, but most of their citizens also saw the disease as something that overwhelmingly affects "others," that is, gay men, minority communities and people from developing countries.

From being identified In China as a new and dangerous member of the coronavirus family in early January, COVID-19 has spread to more than 100 countries worldwide, including Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. As a highly infectious respiratory disease, it poses a threat to everyone in every society. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic and the list of affected countries continues to grow rapidly. The Global North is now facing an epidemic that affects not only its internal and external "others,quot;, but all of its own citizens indiscriminately.

The death toll from the pandemic has already reached 6,500, and it has dealt a massive blow to the world economy. Countries that are used to observing epidemics from afar are now struggling to contain the virus before it causes more devastation to their citizens.

Italy, where more than 1,800 people died from the virus, instituted quarantine across the country, leaving the country at a standstill. The United States imposed a one-month travel ban on citizens of European nations. Germany closed its borders with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland. The German government also banned all public events with more than 100 participants. Spain ordered all residents to limit themselves to their homes and also closed all schools, restaurants and bars. Air traffic almost stopped. Europe's busiest airport, London Heathrow, said total passenger numbers fell 4.8 percent last month compared to the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, people rushed to supermarkets to buy "items Essentials "in bulk, stripping canned goods, pasta and toilet paper to the shelves. Many also stocked up on face masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfectants, causing shortages in many areas.

The Global North's response to the pandemic was in many ways similar to Europe's xenophobic responses to pests of distant history. Not only did he rush to approach foreigners in an effort to maintain the disease, but many in these countries responded to the crisis with irrational panic, xenophobia and racism. From the United States to the United Kingdom, people of Asian descent faced racist and xenophobic attacks, as people held them irrationally responsible for the outbreak.

In general, the countries of the Global North were unable to see the global nature of the crisis we are currently facing. When they rushed to protect theirs, they once again succumbed to the old tropes of epidemics caused by "other filthy and strangers,quot;.

Furthermore, they did not recognize the need for a global public health strategy to contain the current COVID-19 pandemic and outbreaks of similar diseases that may come in the future. Instead, they focused on themselves and only themselves. Washington, for example, has offered German scientists working on a coronavirus vaccine a large amount of money to give the US. USA Exclusive access to your work.

Pandemics do not materialize in isolation. They are an integral part of capitalism and colonization. Countries that have struggled to contain and control major epidemics in the recent past, from Haiti to Sierra Leone, had poor public health systems before these crises, in part as a result of their colonial histories. Furthermore, the products of capitalism, from war to migration, mass production, and increased travel, greatly contribute to the proliferation of disease.

In the world we live in, where capitalism and the remnants of colonialism feed wars, unprecedented waves of migration, public health crisis and a growing dependence on international and intercontinental travel, epidemics are inevitable. And, as the COVID-19 outbreak makes clear, no country, including members of the Global North, is immune to these outbreaks.

However, the global community can successfully counter these epidemics by employing a comprehensive health policy. To defeat COVID-19 and other pandemics to come, world powers must learn to act as one. To ensure global health, the global pharmaceutical industry must work to make essential drugs and vaccines affordable for everyone, everywhere. This could start by making any future COVID-19 vaccine free for everyone. Such a movement towards solidarity can even revitalize the demands of a truly universal health system, where access to medical care is an indisputable human right for everyone, everywhere.

But to achieve this, the Global North must first take responsibility for the public health crises created by the world order it benefits from and stop viewing epidemics in the Global South, such as the cholera outbreak in Haiti, as tragedies of "others,quot;. Once the world's elites recognize that the Global South is not the source, but the frequent victim of outbreaks compounded by capitalism, then we can begin to build a global health system that can defeat pandemics like COVID-19.

