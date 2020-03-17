What team will Tom Brady be in? Breaking down NFL rumors for QB

Tom Brady is officially leaving the New England Patriots.

The free agent quarterback announced his decision in a couple of remarks Tuesday morning. In his first statement, he said, in part, "although my soccer trip will take place somewhere else …" indicating that he is leaving. In his second statement, Brady confirms his decision by adding: "I don't know what my soccer future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career."

As Brady pointed out, he's still not sure where he's signing. According to reports from veteran journalists, we won't know for a while, either. According to the NBC Sports Boston reporter Tom Curran said: "I understand that there will be no other Brady announcements today." ESPN Adam Schefter added "Tom Brady has not made up his mind about where he will play next season and will explore his options, according to a league source."

But according to reports, we can get a pretty good idea of ​​where Brady will go, and won't, to play his 2020 season. We'll break down some of those teams below:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs' interest has skyrocketed in recent weeks with a recent report from the Tampa Bay Times stating that they are "going to get all,quot; on to get Brady. The Bucs, on the NFL Network, have already offered the free agent quarterback a substantial contract to show they are serious.

the #Bucs He made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady, believed to be $ 30 million or more. the #Loaders did it too. And now he's leaving New England. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Part of Tampa Bay's involvement in "everything,quot; to get Brady includes letting him take control of his duties.

"I spoke to Tampa Bay. They'd love to have Tom Brady, ”Dianna Russini recently said on ESPN's,quot; Get Up ". "They are willing to give Tom Brady what he needs, what he wants, and some of the things that Brady wants: control of the roster, he wants to be a part of at least making decisions about the game."

Russini added that Bucs coach Bruce Arians let Ben Roethlisberger call the Steelers plays, so he would be willing to do it again with Brady. She called it a "match made in heaven,quot;.

Los Angeles Chargers

According to Rapoport, the Chargers have also offered Brady a contract worth more than $ 30 million.

Brady grew up in California and already has a home in Los Angeles, so the location would be perfect. Also, the Chargers need a quarterback after moving from Philip Rivers. The Chargers are loaded with talent in other positions, including solid receiving threats on Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, and Mike Williams.

Before Brady announced his decision to leave the Patriots, Rapoport said the quarterback's market was with the Patriots, Bucs, or Chargers.

The manipulation window has been opened and #Patriots QB agent Tom Brady can hear from the teams. My understanding: the #Loaders Y #Bucs he will ask and of course New England wants him back. That's the Brady market right now. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Obviously, that could change, it already has, with the exclusion of the Patriots, but it seems that these are really the only two teams that fight to sign Brady.

Indianapolis Colts

Despite looking like an ideal fit, I was told that #Colts they are not on the market for Tom Brady. Philip Rivers seems like a better chance. – Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 17, 2020

As the previous report says, the Colts will not go after Brady.

In reality, there were never any reports to the contrary in free agency. Brady's speculation to Indianapolis was more analysis by NFL reporters who thought it might be a good option. However, there has been a lot of talk about Ríos to Indianapolis, and it seems like that may happen at some point.

Miami dolphins

In case you thought Miami was interested in Brady, it isn't.

This makes perfect sense for the Dolphins. They are in a rebuilding stage and it really wouldn't benefit them to bring in a veteran quarterback like Brady. The Dolphins are more likely to search the NFL Draft for their quarterback option, or to find out something between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans were a strong contender for Brady in the early offseason, but not anymore. The Titans signed Ryan Tannehill on a long-term contract, which means there is no Brady in Tennessee.

Denver Broncos

From inside the almost completely closed Broncos headquarters: The team has a franchise quarterback. And his name is Drew Lock. The team is not making Tom Brady. # 9sports – Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 16, 2020

There was a loose rumor floating early in free agency that the Broncos were interested in Brady. They are not, according to reports, and that makes sense. Why bring in Brady when you have a quarterback you passed a second-round pick just a year ago?

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were rumored to be at Brady, but at the start of free agency Chris Simms of NBC Sports said the team was not interested. Considering that Jimmy Garoppolo only helped lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance, the Brady-to-49ers rumors always seemed strange.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were another team that was linked to Brady, but now they seem highly unlikely. Las Vegas reached an agreement with Marcus Mariota on Monday. The Raiders now have Derek Carr and Mariota on their roster, so there would be no point in adding another quarterback at this point.

Chicago Bears

The Bears are reportedly in the market for a quarterback, but there have been no reports linking them to Brady. However, there have also been no reports indicating that are not interested. Despite the search for a quarterback in Chicago, it seems highly unlikely that the team will choose Brady. If they were interested, we would know.