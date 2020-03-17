What are the stars of the final destination until 20 years later

%MINIFYHTMLaa8fd6ea43983c8c36d59daf6a3a21ca11% %MINIFYHTMLaa8fd6ea43983c8c36d59daf6a3a21ca12%

One of the defining teenage heartbeats of his generation, Sawa & # 39; s Final destination lead role as Alex Browning came after hits like Casper, Now & Then and Little Giants It made him a star.

The same year that he cheated on death, Sawa infamously performed "Stan,quot; in Eminem's music video, before taking a break from Hollywood. In 2010, he returned to the CW series. Nikita. Most recently, he starred opposite John Travolta in The fanatic and has expressed interest in returning to Final destination franchise.

%MINIFYHTMLaa8fd6ea43983c8c36d59daf6a3a21ca13% %MINIFYHTMLaa8fd6ea43983c8c36d59daf6a3a21ca14%

"If you were in Las Vegas saving a lot of money, I wouldn't put it on my return, but of course," he told MovieWeb. "I've seen every one of those movies since they came out. But I think the ship has sailed."

%MINIFYHTMLaa8fd6ea43983c8c36d59daf6a3a21ca15% %MINIFYHTMLaa8fd6ea43983c8c36d59daf6a3a21ca16%

Sawa, 41, and his producer wife. Dawni Sawa, who have been married for six years, have two children:Hudson, 6 and Scarlett, 3, and recently made headlines in a fake fight with 90s idol Macaulay Culkin