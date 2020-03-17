What $ 2,400 Gets You – Up News Info Detroit

March 16, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLe6ab4d9341b82bca4d2f8128d59106e611% %MINIFYHTMLe6ab4d9341b82bca4d2f8128d59106e612%

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to rating affordable Detroit apartments if you don't want to spend more than $ 2,400 / month on rent.

Take a look at the rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

Priced at $ 2,350 / mo, this 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 248 Mack Ave.

In the condo, you can provide a dishwasher and a renovated kitchen. The building has garage parking and a rooftop terrace. No pets allowed. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

(Check out the full list here).

Below is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2905 W. Grand Blvd. It is priced at $ 2,390 / mo for its 1,147 square feet.

The building offers secure entry. The list also promises in-unit laundry, dishwasher, walk-in closet, and hardwood flooring in the unit. Good news for animal lovers – this rental is suitable for cats and dogs. The list specifies a $ 150 pet deposit.

(See the full list here.)

Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath residence at 76 W. Adams Ave. That goes for $ 2,400 / mo.

In the furnished residence, you will see laundry in the unit and dishwasher. The building has a garage. Pay attention to pet owners: this property is dog and cat friendly.

(See the complete list here).

Working on a tight budget? These are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

This story was automatically created using local Zumper and Apartment Guide real estate data, then reviewed by an editor.

Click here for more information on what we are doing. Also, if you are an agent or broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline