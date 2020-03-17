"Westworld" Season 3 Premiere Ratings Downgraded from Season 2 Premiere – Deadline

The premiere of the Sunday night season 3 of the Emmy-winning drama series Westworld It drew 1.7 million viewers throughout the night (two linear games plus digital), below the season 2 debut episode. However, audience, counted above The Outsider, Watchmen, and The succession opens, despite the competence of the Democratic debate until 10 p.m.

The audience for the 9 PM broadcast drew 901,000 viewers, 24% more than The foreignerPremiere and 13% above Watchers, according to HBO that's a drop of Westworld "s Season 2 premiere, which drew 2.1 million viewers at 9 PM, growing to almost 3 million with replay and same-night broadcast on HBO GO / NOW. Season 2 episodes passed an average of 9.2 million viewers. Season 1 averaged 13.2 million viewers.

Digital viewing is expected to increase, particularly given the current climate with coronavirus shutdowns and the fact that many viewers are staying home due to COVID-19. Last weekend, both time spent and unique users on the HBO NOW platform reached their highest levels since the summer, says HBO, with preliminary data on Monday indicating continued gains this week.

The returning cast for Season 3 includes Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton

New cast members this season include Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., and Michael and Tommy Flanagan.

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and based on the film written by Michael Crichton, Westworld it is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new way of life on Earth.