Wendy Williams' Cats "Update the Fans,quot; on How She's Doing – Take a look at the funny message she posted in the midst of this global crisis

Wendy Williams has two gorgeous cats and always posts about them as if the cats are sending her thoughts. Take a look at what Wendy's kittens are supposedly "thinking,quot; these days about the tough times we're living in.

"Hi everyone, this is Chitchat & Myway! Mom is coming down to her last meal. She loves the same things over and over again. We heard her on the phone talking about new deliveries. That could be tonight. We have plenty of water and snacks. When you're not looking, we'll send you photos. Here is GOODBYE! #Socialdistancing, "Wendy captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Hello Auntie Wen! So I live for cat updates every day. Certainly the "here comes goodbye!" Keep them running during quarantine. Thank you !! & # 39;

One commenter posted this: "One Person's Non-Cooking Refrigerator."

A fan wrote: ‘Chitchat and Myway keep us informed on how Wendy is doing! 🙌 ’and someone else said: We Wendy, Chichat and Myway are too cute! Looking towards the return of the shows. ❤️ ’

Someone else posted this: ‘Hello kitties! What is on the top shelf? It looks like honey or something. Tell mom it's great. "

A follower said: ‘How can you get delivery! In Louisville, it takes a couple of days to pick it up or drop it off, and still you are not guaranteed to get what you ordered. "

Someone said ‘Ppl just does more! If you are rich in people to do laundry at home but not food, that is your stupidity. I bet he does have cat food though. '' Please, it's no different than if you were snowed inside. "

Not long ago, it was announced that Wendy's show will be filmed without an audience from now on due to massive coronavirus mayhem.

People appreciated that Wendy and her staff were attentive because there were generally older people in the audience as well.



