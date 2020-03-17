We wonder what would have happened if Jack had lived

We have said it before and we will say it again: We are season four is completely killing him.

Tonight, they found a way to bring Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) back for an episode that felt extremely productive in a way we didn't expect. It wasn't just a direct "what if,quot; episode. It was an in-depth exploration of Randall's psyche, beginning with a question from his therapist: What would have happened if Jack had lived?

Randall ended up imagining two paths that his life could have taken.

In the first, right after Randall convinced his father not to re-enter the burning house, Rebecca told Jack and then Randall that she had hidden Randall's biological father. Randall was angry, but happy to finally meet William. He used William as a reason to go to a school closer to his home, so he still met Beth, and she helped him forgive his mother.