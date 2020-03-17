We wonder what would have happened if Jack had lived

We have said it before and we will say it again: We are season four is completely killing him.
Tonight, they found a way to bring Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) back for an episode that felt extremely productive in a way we didn't expect. It wasn't just a direct "what if,quot; episode. It was an in-depth exploration of Randall's psyche, beginning with a question from his therapist: What would have happened if Jack had lived?
Randall ended up imagining two paths that his life could have taken.
In the first, right after Randall convinced his father not to re-enter the burning house, Rebecca told Jack and then Randall that she had hidden Randall's biological father. Randall was angry, but happy to finally meet William. He used William as a reason to go to a school closer to his home, so he still met Beth, and she helped him forgive his mother.
Randall helped detect William's cancer early, and Randall also helped Jack care for Rebecca when her memory problems started, which is when the therapist stopped the story.
He pointed out how Randall was still saving the day, and how his life had turned out almost exactly the same with Jack alive. Then he had Randall tell him the version with all the things he feared, and it was a very different story.
In that version, it took much longer for her to forgive Rebecca and William had no interest in her son, so Randall went to school in Howard, much further. He did not know Beth, and became a teacher who was still sleeping with his ATs. In that version, Kevin had continued to work with Jack, so he never became an actor and married Sophie. Kate was with a guy named Ethan and had several children, but Randall barely saw her family.
He finally came home for Thanksgiving when he heard that Rebecca was not well, and once again met her and forgave her.
Basically Randall has some serious mommy issues, and as the white lady therapist pointed out, he even chose a therapist who was kind of like his mother. Keeping William away from him is still bothering him, and also his deteriorating health, and he really can't control any of it.
He ended up calling Rebecca and begging her to go to the clinical trial in St. Louis, explaining that he couldn't go on without her and that he needed her to do everything possible to be well, because he couldn't sit there in 20 years wondering what else he could have done . Rebecca agreed, and you know that is not going to go well with Kevin and Kate.
We'll have to wait to find out how Kevin and Kate make the news of Rebecca's new decision, but it definitely seems like this is what sets Randall and Kevin apart.
