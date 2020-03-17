Watch Niall Horan read the fans & # 39; & # 39; Tweet Dreams & # 39; & # 39; about him

This is what dreams are made of, literally!

Monday, Niall Horan he dove deep through Twitter with The Late Late Show for his hilarious new segment "Tweet Dreams," where the former One Direction star read the strange dreams his fans have tweeted about him.

To begin with, Niall's first tweet involved a zombie apocalypse and some golf clubs: "I dreamed I was stuck with @NiallOfficial in a zombie apocalypse and we used our gold clubs as weapons." Unfazed by the dream of the fans, Niall said, "Me too. And if that were the case, I would be using my golf clubs as weapons."

The tweets only got more fun from there. Another fan wrote: "I dreamed that Niall Horan's last song was originally written and performed by MeatloafAfter laughing at the tweet, Niall said, "I'm not sure how I feel about it. But that's what dreams are for. "