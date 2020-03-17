Watch Niall Horan read the fans & # 39; & # 39; Tweet Dreams & # 39; & # 39; about him

This is what dreams are made of, literally!
Monday, Niall Horan he dove deep through Twitter with The Late Late Show for his hilarious new segment "Tweet Dreams," where the former One Direction star read the strange dreams his fans have tweeted about him.
To begin with, Niall's first tweet involved a zombie apocalypse and some golf clubs: "I dreamed I was stuck with @NiallOfficial in a zombie apocalypse and we used our gold clubs as weapons." Unfazed by the dream of the fans, Niall said, "Me too. And if that were the case, I would be using my golf clubs as weapons."
The tweets only got more fun from there. Another fan wrote: "I dreamed that Niall Horan's last song was originally written and performed by MeatloafAfter laughing at the tweet, Niall said, "I'm not sure how I feel about it. But that's what dreams are for. "
For his next Tweet Dream, Niall read: "I had a weird dream that @NiallOfficial was the father of @ShawnMendes. I don't know what caused that. Hahaha." Surprised and funny, the singer of "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; said: "I am not Shawn mendes& # 39; father. Her father is a much older man with a beard. And he's also Portuguese, which is nothing like being Irish. "
Still on the subject of the "In My Blood,quot; singer, Niall added: "I see myself as a big brother figure in terms of my relationship and Shawn's. I think he thinks the same thing. I take care of him in that capacity … Imagine if I was the father of Shawn Mendes? Strange. "
After reading the tweet: "I had a weird dream about trying to invite @NiallOfficial over to my house, specifically to eat soup. Really quite realistic," Niall revealed what her perfect date would be like.
"Yes, I am a huge fan of soup," he told the camera. "Healthy boy. The soup is a healthy thing. Yes, it is quite realistic. It would come. If you invite me to your house, I would like two things: soup and beer. And that sounds like a great laugh."
Saving the best for last, Niall's latest Tweet Dream involved an interesting performance with some special guests: "The strangest dream of all last night. @NiallOfficial performed in a giant concrete container. People were carried to their seats in carts. shopping … then here comes the strange part, he made & # 39; Slow Hands & # 39; with the Teletubbies ".
See her reaction to the outrageous tweet in the video above!
%MINIFYHTML471e848a6c846c2d8011ac77df3e45b713%