[WATCH] CBS Launches PSA With Stars Offering Comfort To Nervous Public – Deadline

“Despite everything, we have each other. And no matter what, we're all in this together. "That's the message in a new CBS public service announcement intended to reach a nervous audience amid the coronavirus scare. Check it out above …

Stars from series like Young Sheldon, Hawaii Five-0, The Amazing Race, FBI, Star Trek: Discovery, S.W.A.T., MacGyver and CBS News shows offer some reassuring words in the minutelong clip.

Public service announcement features LL Cool J, Iain Armitage, Pauley Perrette, Phil Keoghan, Gayle King, Norah O & # 39; Donnell, Alana De La Garza, Annie Potts, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ito Aghayere, David Lim, Raegan Revord, Olivia Lucy Philip, Matthew Hoffman, Michaela Watkins, Tristin Mays, Matt Cook, Medalon Rahimi, Julian McMahin, Roxy Sternberg and Katrina Law.

It comes a day after the ViacomCBS MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT and VH1 media joined forces with the Ad Council for #AloneTogether, a national campaign to promote security and unity in the coronavirus era.

