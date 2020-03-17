War-torn Afghanistan fights new threat: coronavirus | Afghanistan News

Kabul, Afghanistan – With 22 cases verified so far, Afghanistan is still among the countries with a relatively low rate of coronavirus cases. However, the outbreak of the disease comes at a particularly difficult time for the country.

The recent increase in positive cases: six new cases In three provinces within 48 hours, it has drawn attention to a continuing electoral dispute that saw the top two finalists hold an inauguration ceremony last week.

%MINIFYHTML2ad667d786b9e2df633b6374aaf18cb411% %MINIFYHTML2ad667d786b9e2df633b6374aaf18cb412%

Plus:

The coronavirus scare has also overshadowed possible negotiations between the Taliban armed group and an Afghan leadership divided into media headlines.

Last monthThe United States signed an agreement with the Taliban aimed at ending the 18-year war that has devastated the impoverished country. Under the agreement, the Taliban and Afghan leaders are expected to hold talks for a lasting peace.

However, all this attention is also raising questions about the Kabul government's ability to properly enforce risk reduction measures and ensure that the country's 32 million people can obtain medical supplies and basic goods.

In an effort to raise awareness, President Ashraf Ghani was recently photographed leading a meeting where everyone, including the president, wore masks and gloves.

Last week, a coalition of private doctors held a meeting in Kabul to discuss the best way to address the crown scare in the country, and the conversation immediately focused on deficiencies in Afghanistan's health system.

Kabul pharmacies sell various varieties of protective masks at prices ranging from less than a dollar to several dollars each (Roya Heydari / Al Jazeera)

"A doctor or nurse can buy a hand sanitizer and gloves for their homes, but we have hospitals in Kabul that do not have clean water for doctors to wash their hands," said Najmusama Shefajo, a obstetrician-gynecologist who attended the meeting.

Shefajo says that if doctors lack the supplies to guarantee their own hygiene, it will be impossible for patients to place their trust in them.

Overcrowding in health facilities

But it's not just clean water, Afghanistan's health system has also had to deal with overcrowding in facilities that have struggled to treat the growing number of civilians affected by the ongoing war.

Currently there is only one hospital in the capital that can properly diagnose patients with the coronavirus. The hospital, located in West Kabul, can only treat 150 patients at a time.

The western province of Herat, which shares a border with Iran, has 13 coronavirus cases in the country: the largest group of cases in the country. And many of those who tested positive for the virus have returned from Iran, which has been badly affected by the pandemic.

With reports of more than 800 deaths. of the disease in Iran and 184 other positive cases In Pakistan, the Afghan people fear that with the daily flow of people and goods through the Durand line, which divides Kabul and Islamabad and the Iranian border, they are now surrounded by the disease.

Since the virus outbreak, there have been several reports of patients fleeing quarantine rooms in hospitals in at least three different provinces.

The most recent case was earlier this week, when 38 patients, including those who tested positive for the virus, fled a hospital in Herat.

These leaks are seen as another challenge to the government's ability to adequately address fears surrounding the disease.

Signs about coronavirus, about prevention and efforts by companies, are becoming increasingly common in Kabul (Roya Heydari / Al Jazeera)

A customs official told Al Jazeera that last week the government banned the transport of goods from the Islam Qala crossing between Afghanistan and Iran.

Torkham crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan also closed this week, stop The transportation of goods. Only Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan now allow the transport of goods to and from Afghanistan.

According to the United Nations, so far in 2020, at least 64,000 Afghans have been voluntarily deported or returned from Iran.

In a press conference, the Minister of Public Health said that all cases of coronavirus in the country are from people who came from another country.

"We can& # 39;t prohibit these people from entering their own country, but& # 39;It is very clear where the disease comes from," said the customs official, who was not authorized to speak to the media.

Government measures

The government has begun taking some measures to limit the possibility of exposure in the country.

Public and private schools were ordered to close for at least a month, all major sporting events were canceled, and weddings were banned, which can attract more than 1,000 guests at once.

Most importantly, Newroz's annual celebration, the Persian New Year, which draws thousands of people to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif each year, was suspended.

At the Slice Cafe in central Kabul, workers say they started wearing masks and gloves & # 39; to protect ourselves and our customers & # 39; (Roya Heydari / Al Jazeera)

These actions came after days of concern. of Afghans online, who felt that the government was not doing enough to warn people about the severity of the disease.

But Safi Shahrwand, an adviser to the President's Administrative Office, said that although the government was working to address the problem, any action would require a collective effort.

"It is not just up to the government, the people, the private companies and the media, everyone must play their own role in addressing this." Shahrwand he said to Al Jazeera.

In recent days, as the number of cases continued to grow in the country, the prices of basic products, including pharmaceuticals, have skyrocketed.

In Kabul pharmacies, bottles of hand sanitizer now cost between 400 and 500 Afghans ($ 5.27-$ 6.59) compared to 100 Afghans before the crisis.

Hamidullah Habibi, president of the Afghanistan Builders Association, a collective of local construction companies, says he and his associates can pay 400 Afghans for a bottle of hand sanitizer that was 100 Afghans before the crown eruption ($ 1 , 31), but the average person has been excluded.

"People who work on our construction sites could barely afford the hand sanitizer when they were 100 Afghans, now that& # 39;s 400, there are& # 39;There is no way they can afford to buy enough for their entire family."

The closure of the borders with Iran and Pakistan, Kabul's main trading partners, has led to an increase in food prices.

In an attempt to tackle price increase schemes, which have seen the price of wheat rise by 72 percent in a single 24-hour period, the Home Office has issued instructions the police to take "serious action" against any price gougers.

Meanwhile, Shefajo, the obstetrician-gynecologist, urged people to be responsible and take preventive measures.

"Each person must do their part, the more people see others as responsible, the more it will affect others," he said.