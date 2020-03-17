Voice The Voice ’dominates Monday standings, CBS sitcoms hit season highs

%MINIFYHTML56060abcfa891e815a1b0661a38b0a5711% %MINIFYHTML56060abcfa891e815a1b0661a38b0a5712%

The voice it sang its way to the top on Monday night, earning a rating of 1.8 in the 18-49 adult demographic and garnering 9.87 million viewers, which is a strong boost of five tenths on the show. This was a useful introduction to Manifest (0.8, 4.51M) as the science fiction drama climbed two tenths.

The successes don't stop there, as CBS saw an increase in their lineup on Monday night. Bob Hearts Abishola It obtained a 0.9 in the demo and 6.82 million viewers. The first-year comedy rose two-tenths, tying its peak season, and it was the same for All get up. The courtroom drama rose to a rating of 0.7 on the show and 6.82 million viewers. The neighborhood (1.1, 7.37M) also saw an increase in demo and audience, which were the best numbers for comedy in over a year. In the meantime, Bull (0.7, 7.11M) booked the night by staying steady and gaining a high season audience.

%MINIFYHTML56060abcfa891e815a1b0661a38b0a5713% %MINIFYHTML56060abcfa891e815a1b0661a38b0a5714%

The ABC broadcast on Monday night of American idol (1.2, 6.29M) was one-tenth less in the Monday night episode show. This led to the special news 20/20: pandemic (1.1, 6.22M)

%MINIFYHTML56060abcfa891e815a1b0661a38b0a5715% %MINIFYHTML56060abcfa891e815a1b0661a38b0a5716%

Elsewhere, Fox saw the return of 9-1-1 (1.4, 6.79M) and Prodigal son (0.7, 3.40M) that both returned stable. Supernatural (0.2, 1.01M) also returned to The CW and dropped from their season average while Rosewell: New Mexico (0.2, 769,000) made his season 2 debut, which was down from the first season's average.