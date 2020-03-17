Video: Julian Edelman Channeled Whitney Houston in Homage to Tom Brady

%MINIFYHTML925264135269afe22c512a5b3712a41811% %MINIFYHTML925264135269afe22c512a5b3712a41812%

Julian Edelman certainly tried to get Tom Brady to stay in New England.

But Edelman's efforts did not influence Brady. The quarterback announced his departure from the Patriots on Tuesday morning and is reportedly expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now Edelman is saying goodbye to Brady.

Edelman posted a 51-second video to Twitter with memorable moments from Edelman and Brady alongside Whitney Houston's song "I Will Always Love You,quot;.

At the end of the video, Edelman left a message of thanks to his now former teammate.

"Thank you …" said Edelman's message, "to my teammate. My friend. My brother. We will always love you."

Earlier in the day, Edelman posted a photo of him and Brady running together with a simple message: "Family."

Brady responded to Edelman's Instagram post, saying "I love you Jules."

Brady, of course, was the quarterback for most of Edelman's 599 career sacks and is the only quarterback to connect with Edelman for a touchdown. The pair played in five Super Bowls together, winning three of them.