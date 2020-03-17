Verily establishes coronavirus test sites for driving in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLb1467dacc09e880b8b79a0df9cf0978e11% %MINIFYHTMLb1467dacc09e880b8b79a0df9cf0978e12%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Mobile tests of coronavirus drive-through are increasing in the Bay Area, albeit slowly and selectively.

Two sites, one at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and the other at the San Mateo County Events Center, are by invitation only, operated by Verily Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

%MINIFYHTMLb1467dacc09e880b8b79a0df9cf0978e13% %MINIFYHTMLb1467dacc09e880b8b79a0df9cf0978e14%

When the tests launched on Monday, the two sites completed 30 tests. As of Tuesday night, the total for both sites had reached 320, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

%MINIFYHTMLb1467dacc09e880b8b79a0df9cf0978e15% %MINIFYHTMLb1467dacc09e880b8b79a0df9cf0978e16%

To participate, patients must submit an online application, show no symptoms of the disease, and pass the exam online. Once approved, test subjects will receive a phone call or email. Anyone who comes to the doors without an appointment, even if they have their own doctor's note, will be rejected by security.

REQUEST TESTS ONLINE: Reference project

Santa Clara County Board President Cindy Chávez visited the San José site on Tuesday.

"I am very excited. I think there are more people in our community looking for more access to the tests. But here, you will only be invited if you have a reservation," said Chavez.

Driving spots have white tents and orange cones that direct traffic. The workers wore masks and gloves and were equipped with long nasal swabs, similar to those used in South Korea.

Daniel Hom was the third person in line to get the swab.

"Oh my god! It's a nasopharyngeal swab. It goes up to the back of the throat. They warn you. I said," Whoa! "Hom said.

Hom applied online Sunday night and received confirmation the next day. As a pharmacist in his 70s, Hom is considered high risk.

"It would be nice to know, just for comfort," Hom said.

Hom is concerned about Verily and Alphabet's privacy and ability to keep their data safe. But being a healthy, symptom-free patient, Hom said the Verily test was the quickest way to know for sure.

Be careful, be skeptical, look at things, just speaking generically, do I trust Alphabet? In this situation, this narrow situation, yes, "Hom said.

Hom will receive his results in two or four days.

Verily released an email statement saying in part:

"We will retain an individual's information for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes of the COVID-19 baseline test program or until applicable emergency statements related to COVID-19 expire or are terminated, whichever is more Thereafter, we will delete the information collected through the COVID-19 Baseline Program, unless a person separately authorizes the retention and use of the information. "