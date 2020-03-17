Vanessa Paradis calls Amber Heard's assault allegations against Johnny Depp & # 39; false facts & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

Following in the footsteps of Winona Ryder and Penélope Cruz, the French actress comes to the defense of her former partner in her defamation case against the actress & # 39; Aquaman & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Johnny Deppthe ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Paradis, has joined his ex-fiancee, Winona Ryderand old friend Penelope Cruz in the actor's defense against the assault charges.

French star Paradis, who is the mother of Depp's children, Lily and Jack, has added her support to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in her defamation case against his ex-wife. Amber Heard.

%MINIFYHTMLf996035e8df6d9c81048589c750cfc2511% %MINIFYHTMLf996035e8df6d9c81048589c750cfc2512%

The actress and singer, who dated Depp for 14 years, teamed up with Cruz and Ryder to present a statement in their Virginia case, insisting that allegations of abuse by Heard during the couple's 15-month marriage are "facts false. "

Insisting that she is willing to testify on behalf of her ex-boyfriend in documents obtained by The Blast, Vanessa says: "I have known Johnny Depp for more than 25 years. We have been partners for 14 years and raised our two children together. During all these years, I have known Johnny as a kind, caring, generous and non-violent person and father. "

And she insists that Johnny's laid-back nature has earned him a great reputation in Hollywood, adding: "On film sets, actors, directors, and entire teams adore him because he is humble and respectful of everyone, as well as being one of the best actors than us. " You've seen."

Heard won a divorce settlement from his ex after accusing him of violent acts during their marriage, but he really drew Depp's ire with a 2018 piece he wrote for The Washington Post, in which he referred to himself as "a figure public representing domestic abuse. " .

Seek damages in excess of $ 50 million (£ 40.8 million).

"I am aware of the charges that Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for over 4 years," Paradis wrote. "This is nothing like the real Johnny I have ever met, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say that he was never violent or abusive to me …"

"These outrageous statements have been really distressing, and they also caused damage to his career because unfortunately, people have continued to believe these false facts. This is as annoying as it has helped so many people in their personal and professional lives, with kindness and generosity. "