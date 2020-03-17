Vanessa Hudgens responds to backlash over coronavirus comments

Here's your reality check, Vanessa Hudgens.

The former Disney Channel darling apologizes for her recent comments about the coronavirus pandemic, in which she described the rising death toll as "inevitable."

"I am very sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who viewed my live Instagram video yesterday," Hudgens wrote in Twitter. "I realize that my words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in at the moment. This has been a great wake-up call about the importance of my words, now more than ever I am shipping safe. You want everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time. "

Vanessa also posted a video on Instagram, which you can see above, reacting even more to the reaction.

"I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," said the 31-year-old. "Um, it's a crazy moment. It's a crazy moment, crazy. And I'm home locked up and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sound. I don't take this situation lightly by any medium ".