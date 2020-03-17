Vanessa Hudgens makes her TikTok debut with & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; Tribute

Instagram

In the video she also posts on Instagram, the 31-year-old actress can be seen performing a 'High School Musical' classic, 'We're all together' while pouring a glass of wine.

Vanessa Hudgens made her TikTok debut this week (begs16Mar20), while sharing a clip of herself recreating an iconic "High school musical"scene.

The actress played Gabriella Montez in all three installments of the classic Disney Channel movies, along with Zac EfronHe's Troy Bolton, and paid tribute to the franchise with his debut video sharing site.

Following in the footsteps of co-star and pal Ashley Tisdale, who shared a clip of her performing the dance choreography for "We're All Together in This" from "High School Musical," the 31-year-old actress shared a side-by-side post of the clips as she performed the song as she poured a glass of came with her.

"Well. It has come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale, maybe I am starting to get into tik tok? The username is vanessahudgens, not vanessahudgens0 is fine," Vanessa wrote in the caption.

The actress / singer's latest throwback comes after she thrilled fans last year by playing the "High School Musical" classic, "Breaking Free," at a karaoke bar.