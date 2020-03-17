Vanessa Hudgens is dragged after saying coronavirus deaths are inevitable

Celebrities tend to be deaf when it comes to crisis. However, the COVID-19 virus is something that doesn't matter the tax level – everyone has to do their part to help prevent it from spreading too much to Vanessa Hudgens' dismay.

Among other major events, Coachella has been rescheduled due to the banning of large numbers of people to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. If there is anything you should know about the High School Musical student, it is that she has religiously attended the annual festival.

This may be what triggered her in a vociferation through Instagram Live that was captured and quickly went viral.

& # 39; Um, yeah & # 39 ;, until July it sounds like a lot of bulls *** I'm sorry, but it's a virus, I understand it, I respect it, but at the same time I'm like, even if everyone understands it As if, people are going to die, which is terrible but inevitable. I do not know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now. "

She was right. Many people came for his callous comments. Some feel that it may be so out of touch with what it is for the average working class that they don't understand why the virus's effects are so long-lasting.

After a great reaction, Hudgens offered an apology, more or less.

‘Hi guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live and realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It is a crazy moment. It's a crazy, crazy moment, and I'm home and locked up and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I do not take this situation lightly in any way. I'm at home, so stay inside. "

