Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for saying that death is & # 39; inevitable & # 39; amid the coronavirus outbreak

The star of & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; He faces a backlash after moaning over Donald Trump's warning that the response to the coronavirus could be extended until July, but then claims that his comments are "out of context".

Vanessa Hudgens He apologized for his comments about the coronavirus that many people considered "insensitive." The actress was criticized after apparently mocking the pandemic in an Instagram Story video released Monday, March 16.

In response to the backlash, he returned to Instagram Stories to recant his previous statements. Affirming that some of his "comments are being taken out of context", he pointed out how serious the situation is by saying: "It is a crazy moment, it is a crazy moment, crazy and I am home and locked up and that is what I hope you too They are doing it ". She added: "Yes, I do not take this situation lightly, by no means am I at home."

Vanessa also took to Twitter to post her apologies. "I regret the way I have offended anyone and everyone who viewed my live Instagram clip yesterday," he wrote. "I realize that my words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in at the moment. This has been a great wake-up call to the importance of my words, now more than ever I am shipping safe. You want everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time. "

On Monday, Vanessa seemed to respond to Donald trumpHe warns that the coronavirus response could last until July or August. She complained, "Um, yeah, until July sounds like a bunch of bulls ** t. Sorry, but since it's a virus, I get it, I respect it." She continued, "But at the same time, even if everyone understands it, as if, people are going to die, which is terrible, but inevitable. I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

Her video got a lot of attention after journalist Yashar Ali tweeted about it. "What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who admire you @VanessaHudgens," wrote the journalist.

More social media users quickly chimed in on Vanessa's video, writing, "Everyone, I hate to say it, but # COVID-19 can't kill a race that was already dead. Vanessa Hudgens just wanted us all to see if she was old enough relevant so that we don't give a damn. Mission accomplished (in the worst case) ".

Another hit her: "One of the worst moves I've ever seen a celebrity do. Vanessa Hudgens almost seems like she's doing a parody mocking silly people who don't understand Corona, but actually she means it. She knew it too .! "

"Vanessa Hudgens knows that she is not a royal princess with a twin to blame these bulls, is she?" Another Twitter user commented. Someone else added: "Also regarding Vanessa Hudgens, she is not alone. There are literally MILLIONS of adults who are so stupid. Why we are in everything we are now. She is 31 years old. Well, the age has changed. Unrelated with intelligence or knowledge. "