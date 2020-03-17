Vanessa Hudgens addresses comments about coronavirus after facing violent reaction – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram on Tuesday to address her comments about the coronavirus shutdown made on her live stream the day before.

During the live video, Hudgens responded to recent information about closure orders that lasted until July or August.

%MINIFYHTML73588c5158b9e22e5853d29ed08f28ae11% %MINIFYHTML73588c5158b9e22e5853d29ed08f28ae12%

"Um, yeah, until July it sounds like a bunch of bulls," he said. "I'm sorry, but it is a virus, I understand it, I respect it, but at the same time, I think that even if everyone has it, yes, people are going to die, which is terrible but inevitable?

The 31-year-old woman then added to her 38.4 million followers, "I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this now?"

The actress faced a backlash online for her comments.

What a horrible and ruthless message to share with the younger people who admire you @Vanessa Hudgens https://t.co/p0vIekdigP – Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Hudgens responded to the backlash in her Instagram story by saying her words were "taken out of context."

“I realize that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It is a crazy moment. It is a crazy, crazy time, and I am at home and I am locked up and I hope that is what you are also doing; in full quarantine and stay safe and sound. I do not take this situation lightly in any way. Stay within all of you. "

He then went to Twitter to share a written apology that read: "Hi guys. I am so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who saw my live Instagram clip yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a great wake-up call about the importance of my words, now more than ever. I am sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy moment. "