Vanderpump Rules – Randall Emmett set to debut as director as he prepares to marry Lala Kent

Film producer Randall Emmett – the fiance of Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent, star of her directorial debut in the new movie Midnight on the Switchgrass. Some big names are part of the project, including Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Emile Hirsch. However, Emmett has just revealed that they have shut down production on the project amid concerns about the coronavirus.

After producing over 100 films, including the Irish – With his production partner George Furla, Emmett is now sitting in the director's chair for the first time.

According to DeadlineThe thriller is budgeted at $ 15 million and tells the story of an FBI agent (Fox) and a Florida police officer (Hirsch) working together to solve a series of unsolved murder cases. Willis will play the role of Fox's FBI partner.

"Directing has been something I have always known I would do when I grew up in the theater and graduated from the School of Visual Arts in Film," Emmett explained. "With the support of George (Furla) and the company, I am very excited about this challenge."

Production started on the project on March 9, and Emmett shared an Instagram photo of himself with Fox and Kelly. In the caption he wrote: “An amazing day on set with two talented bad asses! Aftermath of a fight sequence!

However, less than a week later, Emmett revealed that they halted production amid fears of the coronavirus. He wrote that they had been closed, and then the director thanked Puerto Rico and told the fans to be safe and take care of each other.

"(I am) heartbroken, but we have to do the right thing and be safe for each other," he wrote.

Emmett also posted a video about the closure, explaining that he was "heartbroken,quot; and "emotional,quot; about closing the film because the film is his directorial debut. He said the crew in Puerto Rico "has been everything," but it is time for them to go home and take care of their families.

The father of two children added that he wants everyone to be safe and friendly, and promised they would return. Hirsch commented on his post, writing, "We'll be back."

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent are slated to get married on April 18, but that could obviously change based on the spread of COVID-19.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



