Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor had a crisis at her own wedding

After weeks of drama, including the firing and rehiring of the godfather. Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor Y Brittany Cartwright finally married tonight Vanderpump Rules. The wedding, which took place in June 2019, was undoubtedly a fairy tale dream come true for Brittany.
The two not only married in a Kentucky castle, but their nuptials were officiated by & # 39; N Sync alum Lance Bass. However, in typical Vanderpump Rules fashion, the wedding was not without drama.
For starters, Lala Kentpromised Randall Emmett did not show up during the process of preparing the groomsmen. Why? He lost track of time as he curled up in bed with Stassi Schroederboyfriend of Beau Clark.
"Randall, what are you doing?" Lala screamed when she found her fiancé still in bed. "Every groomsman is downstairs. Are you dressed?"
In Randall's defense, no one told him when he needed to be downstairs to prepare. Despite Lala's mortification, the film producer rushed to get ready, with the help of his bed partner Beau.
"Randall lives in his own world. He has people who give him a schedule that he follows. And that person is not here right now," explained the founder of Give Them Lala in a confessional. "I really want to get into Randall, but I'm not going to rip his head off until later."
Fortunately, Randall made it downstairs in time to join the rest of the wedding party for the procession. Even though everything came together, Jax felt emotional before their nuptials. In addition to missing his late father, he was injured because his mother had not contacted him.
"I'm going through my head so much right now. My dad, and I couldn't believe my mom hadn't even texted my godmother. Nothing," Jax relayed to Lisa Vanderpump and Lance "That hurts my feelings."
"The most important thing is that you marry the woman of your dreams," said the future owner of the future boyfriend.
That made! Surrounded by their friends and family, Jax and Brittany declared love for each other, with some friends references thrown there.
The ceremony was practically perfect, outside the brief moment where the co-best man Tom Schwartz I couldn't find the wedding rings.
After Schwartz's godfather's extremely long speech, Brittany's father-daughter dance, and the cut of the cake, it was time to make the party a little better. For Jax and Brittany, this meant an after party with Hooters girls and many more drinks.
Unfortunately for Jax's wedding planners, they faced their anger after a bar of cash was seen at the after party.
"A $ 100,000 wedding and I have this? No," Jax exploded before chasing after the staff. "People want to drink. Now, all these people are leaving f – king!"
As Jax pointed out to the wedding planner Mitchell, already bought 60 bottles of vodka. Therefore, your guests should not be charged for their drinks.
"After everything I've put on for this wedding, I have to look over my shoulder and see my friends paying for the drinks," Jax told the Pump rules camera. "I mean, it's embarrassing."
While Jax was still enraged at everyone by the missing vodka bottles, and when we say everyone, we mean everyone, Sandoval chased after the event planner Christie and transferred the prepaid cases to the after party.
"I have all the vodka here," Sandoval said proudly to Jax. "Everything is ready. It's done!"
"Really? I appreciate it," declared the boyfriend.
Later, Jax surprisingly gave Sandoval only a B- / C rating for his work as a sponsor. The boy can't take a break, can he?
Other highlights of the wedding include: Scheana Shay kissing with a tall groomsman, Kristen Doute fighting with ex Brian Carter and Lisa confronting Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz for not ending their marriage.
Congratulations again to the bride and groom!
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
