Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor had a crisis at her own wedding

They do.

After weeks of drama, including the firing and rehiring of the godfather. Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor Y Brittany Cartwright finally married tonight Vanderpump Rules. The wedding, which took place in June 2019, was undoubtedly a fairy tale dream come true for Brittany.

The two not only married in a Kentucky castle, but their nuptials were officiated by & # 39; N Sync alum Lance Bass. However, in typical Vanderpump Rules fashion, the wedding was not without drama.

For starters, Lala Kentpromised Randall Emmett did not show up during the process of preparing the groomsmen. Why? He lost track of time as he curled up in bed with Stassi Schroederboyfriend of Beau Clark.

"Randall, what are you doing?" Lala screamed when she found her fiancé still in bed. "Every groomsman is downstairs. Are you dressed?"

In Randall's defense, no one told him when he needed to be downstairs to prepare. Despite Lala's mortification, the film producer rushed to get ready, with the help of his bed partner Beau.

"Randall lives in his own world. He has people who give him a schedule that he follows. And that person is not here right now," explained the founder of Give Them Lala in a confessional. "I really want to get into Randall, but I'm not going to rip his head off until later."