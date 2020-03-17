Vallejo suspends water service closure due to non-payment – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – The city of Vallejo said Monday that it will temporarily suspend the shutdown of customers' water service after non-payment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension is effective immediately and will apply to residential and commercial customers until the end of March. The city will then reevaluate the situation surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

“The city of Vallejo takes the health and safety of our community very seriously. As we continue our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is important that everyone in Vallejo have access to clean water, ”city officials said in a statement.

The city is also allowing customers alternative payment plans if they can prove that they were affected or struggled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

All city-operated drinking water services will also continue normally. Vallejo's water treatment plans are designed to eliminate inactive pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, the city said. Treatment plans will also maintain a constant level of disinfectant in distribution lines to ensure that water safely travels to residents' homes.

Customers who need to pay bills and are sick or experiencing symptoms are asked to use other payment options, such as online or by phone at (707) 648-5400.