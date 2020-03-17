USA USA And China exchange spikes due to coronavirus pandemic | News

A dispute between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic escalated when United States President Donald Trump angered China by referring to the pathogen as the "Chinese virus."

The two countries have argued over the origin of the virus for days, with a Chinese official promoting theories claiming that it was brought to China by the US military. USA And Washington officials using terms that are considered stigmatizing for a nation.

"The U.S It will powerfully support those industries, such as airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese virus, "Trump tweeted Monday night.

Trump's allies had previously referred to the pandemic as the "Chinese coronavirus."

On Tuesday, China said it was "very outraged,quot; by the phrase, which it called "a kind of stigmatization."

The United States should "immediately stop its unwarranted accusations against China," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters, adding that he must first deal with his own affairs, referring to the growing outbreak there.

'Racist and xenophobic'

A comment from the official Xinhua News Agency said that using "racist and xenophobic names to blame the outbreak on other countries can only reveal the irresponsibility and incompetence of politicians who will intensify fears of the virus."

The war of words rekindled diplomatic tensions between the two countries, which have disputed trade and other disputes since Trump took office. His comments were criticized within the United States, with warnings that it could prompt a backlash against the Asian-American community.

"Our Asian-American communities, the people YOU serve, are already suffering. They don't need me to feed more bigotry," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose state is one of the hardest hit by the tweet, tweeted. viruses in the United States. .

The World Health Organization (WHO) said more cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China.

The new coronavirus was first detected late last year, and China's own health officials initially said its source was a live animal market in the central city of Wuhan, whose government had initially tried to hide the outbreak.

But China has tried to distance itself from the virus, saying the origin is still unknown, while seeking global goodwill by offering aid to countries facing serious outbreaks.

Pompeo hits China

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a phone call that began with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi, expressed anger that Beijing used official channels "to blame COVID-19 on the United States," the Department said. of State.

On Friday, the US Department of State. USA He called on the Chinese ambassador, Cui Tiankai, to denounce Beijing's promotion of a conspiracy theory that had attracted a lot of attention on social media.

A senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official, Zhao Lijian, suggested on Twitter last week that "patient zero,quot; in the global pandemic may have come from the United States.

"It could be the US military. It brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make your data public! The US owes us an explanation," Zhao tweeted, known for his provocative statements on social media.

Last week, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar announced that his self-quarantine has sparked a debate about vocation the coronavirus "the Wuhan virus,quot;, which refers to the Chinese city where the virus is believed to have originated.

Pompeo himself has tried to link China to the global pandemic, repeatedly referring to the phrase "Wuhan virus,quot; despite advice from health professionals that such geographical labels may be stigmatizing.

Yang issued a "stern warning to the United States that any plan to discredit China will be doomed to failure," Xinhua said in its summary of the call with Pompeo.

The key leader of China's foreign policy "noted that some American politicians have frequently slandered China and its anti-epidemic efforts and stigmatized the country, which has angered the Chinese people," Xinhua said.

Yang asked the United States to "correct its illegal behavior."