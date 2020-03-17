USA : The long-awaited spring is just around the corner | News

%MINIFYHTML27024cbc6c83590eb4c546fe35ce900711% %MINIFYHTML27024cbc6c83590eb4c546fe35ce900712%

A column of warm air will soar toward the east coast and the Appalachian Mountains in North America, just in time for the official start of spring on March 20.

It's been a warm month so far in parts of the United States, with temperatures averaging around 4C (8 Fahrenheit) above normal in the Washington, DC, and New York City area, nearly 5C (9F) above than average.

Temperatures are expected to rise significantly before a series of storms moving from the southern plains to the northeast of the United States and southeast of Canada.

Although the heat is unlikely to become an official heat wave, temperatures could break records as the thermometer reaches 20 degrees Celsius in some areas.

AccuWeather forecasters predict that Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC could hit 29C (84F) and higher on Friday. The record for that day was set in 1945 at 28.3C (83 F).

Atlanta, Georgia is another city expected to warm up, with temperatures reaching 20 ° C (mid-80s F). Thursday's record is 29.4C (85F), set in 1982.

However, heat comes at a cost, with heavy rains and heavy storms coming at the same time.

Hail and damaging gusts will be the biggest threat as storms develop.

Storms will move rapidly across the southern, southeastern plains and will run down the east coast.

Once storms pass, however, temperatures are set to plunge significantly over the next weekend.

Atlanta is forecast to drop well below the March average of 18C (64F) to a cold of 12C (54F). Washington, DC is expected to cool to 9C (48F), which is well below its March average of 13C (55F) and will feel extremely cold after the thermometer reaches a potential of 29C (84F) on Friday.