US Primaries: Biden and Sanders fight for Hispanic vote | News

The days that Bernie Sanders won over Hispanic voters may have ended when Florida's Democratic primary election begins.

Polls show former Vice President Joe Biden has a dominant advantage among the state's Latino voters.

Sanders recently praised Cuban Fidel Castro and describes himself as a "democratic socialist," two things that could see him lose the Sunshine State.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.