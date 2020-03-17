US Open: USGA postpones first qualifying stages for June majors | Golf News





Gary Woodland poses with the US Open trophy, but will he be able to defend it this year?

The local rating for US openings. USA Male and female are suspended, announced the United States Golf Association.

The USGA confirmed the cancellation of its first two championships of the year, the US Women's Four-Ball Amateur. USA (April 25-29) and the US Four-Ball Amateur. USA (May 23-27), but they hope to reschedule the initial stages. to qualify for both US openings. USA

There are currently no plans to change the dates or locations for each US Open in June, although the USGA admitted that it is "premature to speculate,quot; on what additional changes would be required as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc. All sports calendars.

Woodland contained Brooks Koepka to win at Pebble Beach last year

A USGA statement said: "Given the recent orientation of the CDC and the evolving dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic, the USGA announced today that it has canceled its first two 2020 championships;

"The US Female Four-Ball Amateur, Originally Scheduled April 25-29 at the Quail Creek Country Club in Naples, Florida, and the US Four-Ball Amateur, Originally Scheduled 23-27 May at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

"These championships will not be rescheduled in 2020.

In addition, the USGA has canceled the local qualification (first stage) for the 2020 US Open and the qualification for the 2020 US Women's Open in its current forms, and in conjunction with our partners in the Allied Golf Association (AGA) and International Federations, to redesign the rating in the future as events unfold.

Jeongeun Lee6 is the owner of the US Women's Open. USA

"We will continue to celebrate the dates of the 2020 US Open at the Champions Golf Club and the 2020 US Open at the Winged Foot Golf Club.

"At this time, it is premature to speculate on what could happen with other USGA 2020 championships. We will continue to monitor all available guidelines and regulations from CDC, WHO and other federal, state and local authorities to do what is best for our interests.of our community.

"We appreciate everyone's understanding and support during these unprecedented times."