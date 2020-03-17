US arms sales USA As fears about the coronavirus spread

%MINIFYHTML88a9292ce88ae1049208c5d764d0195a11% %MINIFYHTML88a9292ce88ae1049208c5d764d0195a12%

– Americans are not only lining up to buy toilet paper over concerns about the coronavirus. They are also going to stores to buy weapons and ammunition.

Gun stores across the country report increased sales, particularly from first-time gun buyers, as Americans prepare for the worst amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Background checks for the purchase of weapons through the FBI system totaled 2.8 million nationwide in February, an increase of 36 percent compared to the same month in 2019, The New York Times reported.

"We attribute it primarily to the virus scare," said Larry Hyatt, a gun store owner in North Carolina, who says he sells more than 300 firearms a week, a sales increase of 30 to 40 percent from end of February.

Arms and ammunition traffickers said they have seen an influx of customers with coronavirus-related fears in recent weeks. Some dealers said an unusually high proportion of sales has been to gun buyers for the first time. https://t.co/UOk2SnmLoe – The New York Times (@nytimes) March 16, 2020

"When they tell you that the coronavirus will catch you, and the television and everything is flooded, people start to believe it and they are scared," said Chuck Lowder, who picked up a rifle at Hyatt Guns for the last time. week.

Hyatt says the presidential elections and stock market fluctuations have also been driving business.

"People have a little lack of confidence that if something big and bad happens, that 911 might not work. We saw it with (Hurricane) Katrina. People have not forgotten that a disaster occurred and the government did not come, "he said.

Recent increases in arms sales in Washington state and California also included increased numbers of Asian-American customers, some of whom are concerned about the racist reaction to the pandemic, believed to have originated in China.

ACCUMULATING PERSONAL DEFENSE: Gun sales are skyrocketing across the San Gabriel Valley as Asian Americans in the area fear they may be targeted due to their ethnicity amid growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus. https://t.co/c5ha6W9dt3 pic.twitter.com/0sdLG0112t – Up News Info Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 11, 2020

David Liu, the owner of Arcadia Firearm & Safety in Arcadia, California, told Up News Info Los Angeles that he has seen as many as 10 times more customers than usual walk through the doors of his business.

"Because of the coronavirus, many people start to worry," he said.

The San Gabriel Valley has a high concentration of Asian Americans, and Liu said many of her clients fear they may be attacked due to their ethnicity if a local coronavirus outbreak occurs.

"I worry," said Daniel Lim, who recently bought a gun for his wife at the store.