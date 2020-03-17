United States Withdraws Case Against Russian Firm Accused of Meddling in 2016 Vote | News

The U.S. Justice Department abruptly withdrew its criminal case on Monday against a company controlled by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allegedly funded the campaign to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.

Just weeks before the trial began, the Justice Department announced that it would drop the indictment on eight charges from Concord Management and Consulting, a company owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Concord, which funds the St. Petersburg-based trolley factory, the Internet Investigation Agency, was part of an indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three companies, one of the main results of the 22-month investigation of Special Adviser Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 vote.

The Internet Research Agency, Mueller accused, actively pumped disinformation, memes, and fake news on social media through fake accounts to influence American voters and tilt elections four years ago to help President Donald Trump.

Like Mueller, the US intelligence chiefs. USA They concluded that the Concord-led operation was half of a radical campaign overseen by Putin, the other half was hacked by Russian intelligence, to help Trump and harm his rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In a filing in Washington Federal District Court, the Justice Department said Concord's tactics of trying to use the law and judicial procedures of the United States to obtain classified intelligence related to the evidence against him was a threat. for national security.

"The government has concluded that other proceedings regarding Concord, a Russian company without a presence in the United States and without exposure to significant punishment in the event of a conviction, does not advance the interests of justice or the security of the nation, "he said.

Representatives representing Concord Management and Consulting LLC leave federal court in Washington after pleading not guilty on behalf of the company in May 2018. (File: Andrew Harnik / AP)

Concord was the only one of the three Russian companies and 25 Russian individuals accused by Mueller to stand trial.

The rest are considered outside the scope of US law, but the charges against him, including Prigozhin, remain.

The Justice Department said recent changes to the rules regarding evidence based on classified US intelligence. USA They made it more difficult to proceed in the case without exposing secrets.