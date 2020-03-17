UFC finally postpones next 3 scheduled events amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES – The UFC has postponed its next three scheduled events until April 11, and finally abandoned President Dana White's plan to continue fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC will not hold its show scheduled for Saturday, which was originally scheduled to take place in a full stadium in London. The UFC will also not hold shows scheduled for March 28 and April 11.

"It is simply impossible," White said on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. "We can not do it,quot;.

White insists he will hold UFC 249 on April 18, though he doesn't have a place for it. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is slated to fight Tony Ferguson in the biggest pay-per-event show of the spring promotion.

"We hope this is all cleared up by April," White said. "This fight is going to happen. There is no crowd, whatever it takes. Probably not even in the United States, but this fight will happen. "

The UFC eventually teamed up with almost any other major global sports organization to postpone its events only after White on Monday learned of the White House's recommendation to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

White had promised last week to continue fighting as the public health crisis worsened, and the UFC held a 12-fight card in Brasilia, Brazil last Saturday in an empty arena. White said it would take "a complete closure of the country,quot; to prevent him from organizing fights as the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and NCAA postponed or canceled events.

UFC plans to host this week's show in London became unfeasible due to travel restrictions, but White found another home for the show: He said he had an agreement to host Saturday's event at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. , at the Grand Casino Resort Hotel, owned by Citation Potawatomi Nation.

The UFC only decided not to do so after recommendations from the White House.

"We have the card, we have the fighters, we have everything," White said. "We have complied with everything the government and these doctors told them to do."

The UFC's plan to hold the shows on March 28 and April 11 at an empty arena in Las Vegas was also scrapped due to the decision by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to ban combat sports shows until at least March 25. White tried to find new homes for those samples before bowing to public health concerns.