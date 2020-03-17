UFC finally postpones next 3 scheduled events amid pandemic

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
LOS ANGELES – The UFC has postponed its next three scheduled events until April 11, and finally abandoned President Dana White's plan to continue fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC will not hold its show scheduled for Saturday, which was originally scheduled to take place in a full stadium in London. The UFC will also not hold shows scheduled for March 28 and April 11.

"It is simply impossible," White said on ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner. "We can not do it,quot;.

White insists he will hold UFC 249 on April 18, though he doesn't have a place for it. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is slated to fight Tony Ferguson in the biggest pay-per-event show of the spring promotion.

"We hope this is all cleared up by April," White said. "This fight is going to happen. There is no crowd, whatever it takes. Probably not even in the United States, but this fight will happen. "

The UFC eventually teamed up with almost any other major global sports organization to postpone its events only after White on Monday learned of the White House's recommendation to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

White had promised last week to continue fighting as the public health crisis worsened, and the UFC held a 12-fight card in Brasilia, Brazil last Saturday in an empty arena. White said it would take "a complete closure of the country,quot; to prevent him from organizing fights as the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and NCAA postponed or canceled events.

