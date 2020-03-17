Uber Eats waives delivery fees for 100K independently owned restaurants – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Uber Eats announced that it will waive delivery fees for 100,000 independently owned restaurants in the United States and Canada.

The company hopes to help restaurants overcome the coronavirus pandemic by increasing demand.

Uber Eats also promises 300,000 free meals to healthcare workers and others involved in relief efforts.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms and theaters would have to temporarily close as of midnight.

In response, restaurants across Los Angeles County began closing their dining rooms and limiting service to take-out and delivery options.