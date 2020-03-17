Two people died in a two-vehicle accident in Denver, four people were rushed to a local hospital.

Two people died in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Denver on Monday night and four people were rushed to a local hospital.

UPDATE: This crash was fatal. 2 people were pronounced deceased at the scene. 4 people transport us to the hospital. 2 adult men with serious injuries and 2 adult men with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing. – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) March 17, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLe172480e65ab646e369a460d36779a5811% %MINIFYHTMLe172480e65ab646e369a460d36779a5812%

The accident occurred on East 56th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard, police said.

Two died at the scene of the accident, police said. Two men suffered serious injuries and two men suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.