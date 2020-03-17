Twitter reacts to Idris Elba catching the coronavirus

On Monday, actor Idris Elba confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

"This morning I had a positive result for Covid 19. I feel good, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I discovered my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home and be pragmatic. I will keep you informed on how I am doing 👊🏾 👊🏾 No panic, "reads the video caption.

Elba urged her fans not to panic, though, upon posting the video, many panicked, as the actor is black and seemingly healthy, and many believed that Balck's people couldn't see him.

"I did the test because I realized that I was exposed to someone who also tested positive," he explained to the camera. "I found out last Friday that they tested positive. I quarantined and tested immediately and got the results today."

Elba continued: "Look, this is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, to wash your hands. Beyond that, there are people who do not show symptoms and who can easily spread it. OK. So now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance. "

His wife, Sabrina Dhowre, can be seen standing next to her in the clip. The test has not been done yet, but he confirmed that it is fine.