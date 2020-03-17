Turkey's Erdogan Discusses Syria and Refugees with European Leaders | News

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the war in the Syrian rebel enclave of Idlib on Tuesday with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as the refugee crisis it has caused in large measure.

The four-part video conference involving French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came after Turkey last month decided to reopen its border for refugees trying to reach Europe.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf3fc541e605802ead722d45e8366fe4f11% %MINIFYHTMLf3fc541e605802ead722d45e8366fe4f12%

The move sparked tensions with Brussels and neighboring Greece, when thousands of migrants and refugees concentrated on the Turkish-Greek border.

"Humanitarian assistance for Idlib and the refugee issue,quot; were on the agenda, according to the Turkish presidency, along with other issues such as the fighting in Libya.

Erdogan's decision to "open the doors,quot; to refugees heading to Europe came after more than 50 Turkish troops were killed by Syrian government fire in his northwestern Idlib province in February.

Turkey is home to some 4 million refugees, mostly Syrians, and is demanding more help from the European Union amid fears of another influx from Idlib, where the Syrian government launched an offensive backed by Russian air power.

Ankara hopes to make progress on a new migrant deal with Brussels for the next EU summit scheduled for March 26.

Macron's office said there was a convergence of views on the situation in Idlib and the need to step up humanitarian aid to civilians during the approximately hour-long conference.

But on the issue of migrants, relations between NATO and the EU, "the Europeans have asked Erdogan for a series of clarifications in order to achieve clearer and more peaceful relations," said the Elysee.

Turkish soldiers

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the United States believes that Russia has killed dozens of Turkish servicemen in the course of its military operations in Syria.

He added that Washington continued to offer support to its NATO ally Turkey.

At a press conference at the United States Department of State, Pompeo did not specify where or during what incident Turkish soldiers were killed.

Last month, an airstrike Ankara said was carried out by Syrian government forces killed at least 34 Turkish soldiers.