Trump wants money for Americans when coronavirus deaths reach 100 | News

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced a plan to send money directly to Americans immediately to ease the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, as deaths reached 100 and the number of cases exceeded 5,700.

This occurs when the Governor of West Virginia announced the state's first positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday night, which means that all 50 US states. USA They now have confirmed cases, sounding the alarm across the country.

Gov. Jim Justice said the confirmed case was detected in eastern Panhandle, an area near Washington, DC. He did not immediately disclose the county where the illness occurred.

The United States government is struggling to control the virus that is rapidly spreading across the United States, and on Tuesday President Donald Trump told reporters that the economic challenge will be difficult in the short term, but that the economy eventually he will recover.

"We are going to win and I think we are going to win faster than people think," said Trump, surrounded by the best advisers on the coronavirus crisis.

Globally, the coronavirus has killed more than 7,500 people and infected 184,000 more, according to World Health Organizations. More than 80,000 have been recovered, according to John Hopkins University.

Appearing with Trump, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks to help them deal with the consequences of the virus.

"We are looking to send checks to the Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "Americans need cash now … and I mean now in the next two weeks."

Mnuchin also said that people can defer income tax payments of up to $ 1 million and corporations of up to $ 10 million for 90 days, with no interest or penalties.

He insisted that the Trump administration intends to keep markets open during the coronavirus crisis, although shorter business hours may be necessary at some point.

"I want to be very clear, we intend to keep the markets open," said Mnuchin.

Vice President Mike Pence said the government was urging construction companies to donate N95 face masks to local hospitals and not buy more to help doctors.

Pence also said that the US Army Corps of Engineers. USA You can quickly deploy field hospitals to help manage the influx of virus patients. Trump added that he was looking for places where they might be needed.

Trump on Monday urged Americans to work diligently for 15 days to try to curb the spread of the virus by avoiding crowds and staying home for the most part.

On Tuesday, he asked Americans not to travel and said he had not ruled out travel restrictions to parts of the country. He said that Americans should "enjoy their living room."

Trump's coronavirus adviser, Deborah Birx, added: "We are asking our previous generation to stay in their homes … We are asking the younger generation to stop going out."

The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of Americans to take refuge in their homes instead of going to work or school. State and local governments have intensified "social distancing,quot; policies, closing schools, bars, restaurants, and theaters in an attempt to contain the virus.

The abrupt slowdown has staggered the US airline industry and other economic sectors, leaving an increasing number of Americans unemployed.

A report from the US Department of Commerce. USA It showed Tuesday that retail sales fell the most in more than a year in February.

Sales fell 0.5 percent last month, the biggest decline since December 2018. January data was revised upward to show that retail sales accelerated 0.6 percent instead of increasing 0, 3 percent as previously reported.

"Coronavirus disruptions will stop the main engine of the economy," said Lydia Boussour, a US economist at Oxford Economics in New York. "As the virus keeps consumers at home and the spread of panic, discretionary spending and 'social consumption' will take a significant hit."