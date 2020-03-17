‘Trolls World Tour’, ‘Invisible Man’ and more will be available at home – Deadline

In an unprecedented crisis of the theater window as various markets in the US USA Shutting Down In Response To The Security Coronavirus Along With Everyone, NBCUniversal's Universal Pictures Is Officially Making Its Current Movies On Theatrical Release: Blumhouse The invisible man Y The hunt, and focus functions " Emma – Available in homes beginning this Friday for 48-hour on-demand rentals at the suggested price of $ 19.99 each. This is as much for the internal market as for the foreign where the titles are in freedom. Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, made the announcement this morning.

Also, with the theater market perspective unclear, Universal / DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour, which was slated to be the first theatrical comeback title on the road on Easter weekend on April 10, it will now go day and date in homes and on the big screen. Trolls World Tour It won't run widely offshore until April 20, and in those markets, the sequel will also be available for VOD and movie theater rentals. Already, Trolls World Tour It has a huge marketing campaign underway, including support from Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Symphony among Sky companies. Trolls World Tour It opened over the weekend in Singapore and Malaysia at a mediocre $ 200,000.

Keep in mind that this theatrical break doesn't extend to Universal's outrageous $ 175 million Robert Downey show Dolittle which sank theatrically this winter with $ 227.3 million at the worldwide box office. That movie will continue with a regular home theater window. Dolittle It awaits its launch in China once the country's exhibition infrastructure returns to normal after its coronavirus outbreak.

NBCUni's intentions here are to make great movies available at home for the masses, as current circumstances have made it more difficult for them to get out, and the nation is poised for a massive lockdown at home. "NBCUniversal will continue to assess the environment as conditions evolve and determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes," a statement said this morning.

The current theater window is 90 days. The titles that do not obey that window are not reserved by national circuits such as AMC, Cinemark and Regal. Netflix has tried to break the window when it comes to its releases with the major networks, but they have never found a common meeting point, hence huge $ 200 million productions like praise from Martin Scorsese. the Irish he played in a limited theatrical release before finding his way into the streaming service a month later.

At this time, the theatrical VOD date and time release policy seen here is not a cornerstone for future titles beyond Trolls World Tour. Decisions on titles and duration have not yet been made.

“Universal Pictures has a wide and diverse range of movies, and 2020 is no exception. Rather than delay these films or launch them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to offer an option for people to see these titles at home that are accessible and affordable, ”said Shell. "We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters when it is available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world it is less and less possible."

Last weekend, the national weekend box office saw a 22-year low of $ 55.3 million, with around 109 movie theaters closed across the country. Both Los Angeles and New York, which are the box office capitals of the USA. USA, They have ordered their cinemas to close soon. LA was the highest-grossing market with $ 2.6M last weekend, -55% from last weekend, while New York, typically No. 2, fell to third place with $ 1,469M, -64%. Gross Revenue Projected For Harvesting New Broad Releases Hunting, I still believe Y Bloodshot they had a significant discount, with a total of three days reaching $ 5.3 million, $ 9.5 million and $ 9.3 million, respectively. Under normal market conditions, The hunt I could have posted $ 8M- $ 10M, Bloodshot almost the same, and I still believe Between $ 11M- $ 14M. Disney & # 39; s Ahead it posted the biggest drop in the second weekend for a Pixar title at -72%, or $ 10.5M, as viewers were distracted in product storage given the coronavirus craze.

While most of the movies last weekend saw a hit on Saturday and Friday, it wasn't much. Overall, for Uni's photos, which are coming in for the 48-hour VOD rental on Friday, they like that other titles saw big weekend drips, i.e. The invisible man ($ 6M on weekend 3, -60%, for a total of $ 64.4M) and Emma ($ 1.37 million after expanding to 1,732 on Weekend 4, -72% for a current total of $ 10 million).

If market conditions had been normal, the only film that would be affected by this proposal is The invisible man, who possibly had $ 15 million remaining. Emma was limited in his play with sophisticated older adults as the main demo, and The hunt hit the market already tainted after the movie Blue State vs. Red State was hit by right-wingers over the summer at the height of the public shootings, forcing the photo to be released to its original September date.

However, the move to put Trolls World Tour outside day and date is a surprise. After No time to die He left the Easter corridor on April 10 for Thanksgiving, Uni entered. The photo was seen for a time as a sign of hope by the display that if this coronavirus situation calms down, Trolls World Tour would eventually bring us back. The first film, which cost $ 125M, went on to win $ 347M WW and spawned spin-off TV shows, merchandising, and a hit song from photo star Justin Timberlake. The song, "Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling", went quadruple platinum with over 7.6 million units sold in the US. In addition to setting other records, it was his best single of the first week on Digital Songs with an audience of 163 million, more than "Mirrors".

In response to local city ordinances, movie chains limited their audience capacities by up to 50%. AMC said this morning that for those open networks, the auditorium's capacity would not exceed 50 people. Distribution executives were not afraid that those limits would limit business, as most large companies and independent distributors had postponed their releases indefinitely, i.e. photos from events like No time to die, Mulan, A quiet place Part II and more.

The last time in recent memory when a major studio release was available in both theaters and at home was Sony's The interview during the massive hack of that study six years ago. Given the controversy that satire comedy James Franco-Seth Rogen stirred with North Korea, with that country as one of the suspects reported behind the hack, Sony withdrew the full theatrical release and made The interview Available for purchase and rental on demand, at home. While the main circuits would not play The interview, Smaller chains like Alamo and Mommy and Daddy's theaters really did it. The interview, which cost an estimated $ 44M before P&A, only made $ 11.7M at the national box office during the 2014 end-of-year vacation.