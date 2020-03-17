Trevor Noah tries to serenade in New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak, and gets a hilarious dose of reality

Roommates, most of the country is dealing with self-quarantines, lockouts, and social estrangement, which can quickly cause you a cabin fever wanting to leave. In an effort to provide some friendly entertainment, Trevor Noah decided to serenade New York City from his balcony, and let's just say it didn't exactly go right.

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show,quot; They tried to follow the example of people in quarantine in Italy who have been making music together on their balconies as a form of entertainment and mutual support. Unfortunately, Trevor did not receive the same warm response from the notoriously rude New Yorkers.

He posted a hilarious video of himself on his balcony singing "A Whole New World,quot; from the classic Disney cartoon "Aladdin,quot;, and immediately shut up with someone yelling "shut up,quot; before he could finish the first verse.

The video ends with poor Trevor discouraged and walking inside. He later tweeted about the incident, writing: “Nothing can break the human spirit. Except that boy. That hurts a little. "While the video may or may not have been part of an act, it's entirely credible if you've ever been to New York City, as residents are definitely not known for their friendly demeanor.

Although the video is fun, it highlights the very serious situation in which we all find ourselves today … but we will overcome it.

