Tour de Yorkshire postponed with sought alternative date | Cycling news





Christopher Lawless of the Ineos team celebrates winning the Tour de Yorkshire after the fourth stage of last year's race

Cycling & # 39; s Tour de Yorkshire is one of the last sporting events to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the best-supported races on the calendar, it was canceled after consultation with stakeholders and sponsors of the Welcome to Yorkshire event.

The race, won last year by British driver Chris Lawless of Team Ineos, was due to take place between April 30 and May 3 and an alternative date is now being sought.

A statement said: "The developing situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) means continuing the event as planned, it simply became unsustainable.

"A key factor in the decision-making process was the consideration of the additional burden that a large-scale event places on emergency services and local authority partners, at a time when their priorities are right elsewhere. .

The Tour de Yorkshire is one of the most popular races in cycling and a new date is now sought for the 2020 event

"It is important to reiterate that the primary concern for all partners involved is the health and safety of the public at this time."

Peter Box CBE, President of Welcome to Yorkshire, added: "The race is a great show, but we all know that the health and well-being of everyone in the region and in the country is frankly more important than a sporting event."

"Our focus now is on supporting tourism businesses across the region, many of which are still reeling from the floods, during this unprecedented crisis."