Tom Hanks shares coronavirus symptoms one week after diagnosis

After being discharged from the hospital, Tom Hanks He is updating his fans and followers about the state of his health.
"Hello friends. Good news: a week after the Positive test, in self-isolation, the symptoms are very similar. There is no fever but blah," shared the 63-year-old actor in an Instagram post. "Folding clothes and doing dishes leads to a nap on the couch."
Monday, March 16, about a week after Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus, the actor's representative told E! News that the couple was quarantined at their home in Australia.
In his update on Tuesday afternoon, Hanks continued: "Bad news: my wife @ritawilson has won 6 hands in a row from Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to extend my Vegemite that much. I traveled here with a write., one I used to love. All together in this. Flatten the curve. Hanx. "
Sharing the news that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus after feeling unwell, Hanks shared more of the symptoms they had experienced.
"We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," the actor wrote on Instagram last week. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive."
He continued, "We Hanks & # 39; will be tested, watched and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, right? We will keep the world published and updated. "
According to the Australian Government Department of Health, "As of 6:30 am on March 18, 2020, there have been 454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia. There have been 40 new cases since 3:00 pm on Yesterday,quot;.
Shortly after her husband's Instagram post, the 63-year-old singer shared a video of herself singing "Broken Man."
Wilson captioned her video, "Broken Man by Rita Wilson. Written by Gary Burr. People are not perfect. I have to love them and all the flaws."
