Tom Hanks shares coronavirus symptoms one week after diagnosis

After being discharged from the hospital, Tom Hanks He is updating his fans and followers about the state of his health.

"Hello friends. Good news: a week after the Positive test, in self-isolation, the symptoms are very similar. There is no fever but blah," shared the 63-year-old actor in an Instagram post. "Folding clothes and doing dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Monday, March 16, about a week after Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus, the actor's representative told E! News that the couple was quarantined at their home in Australia.

In his update on Tuesday afternoon, Hanks continued: "Bad news: my wife @ritawilson has won 6 hands in a row from Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to extend my Vegemite that much. I traveled here with a write., one I used to love. All together in this. Flatten the curve. Hanx. "