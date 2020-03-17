Tom Hanks has & # 39; Good News & # 39; and & # 39; Bad news & # 39; from your coronavirus isolation

%MINIFYHTML61da88859996f298267d5304096e1ed711% %MINIFYHTML61da88859996f298267d5304096e1ed712%

The actor from & # 39; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood & # 39; and his wife Rita Wilson are kept busy with household routines while recovering in a rented house in Australia.

Tom Hanks It delivers on its promise to provide updates to fans about its battle with the coronavirus. A day after he and his wife Rita Wilson were released from a hospital in Queensland, Australia, the "A beautiful day in the neighborhood"Actor shared" good news "and" bad news "about the isolation of his home.

Taking on Instagram on Tuesday, March 17, the 63-year-old man wrote: "Hello friends. Good news: one week after the Positive test, in self-isolation, the symptoms are very similar. There is no fever but blah. Do the laundry. and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. " Then he jokingly added: "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 hands in a row from Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points."

In the publication, the "Hell"The star also reacted to the fan debate over her consumption of vegemite caused by her post on Sunday." But I've learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick, "he noted before tapping the typewriter he brought along for the trip, which was ironically labeled" crown. "He ended his post with a positive message saying:" We're all in this together. "Flatten the curve. Hanx."

Tom's update came just a day after his son Chet shared that Tom and Rita have left the hospital to quarantine a rented house in Queensland. "Quick update on my friends: They're out of the hospital. They're still in quarantine, obviously, but they feel a lot better, so it's a relief," the 29-year-old said in an Instagram video. .

Recalling that "there is no need to panic," Chet also pleaded with others not to be selfish in the midst of the pandemic. "I think if you went to the grocery store and collected all the water and toilet paper for yourself, that's the problem," he said. "You should think more of others for once … I know this is crazy, but I only wish everyone the best and we are going to get through this."

Tom, who is in Australia to shoot Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley untitled film, came out with the announcement that he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11. "We felt a little tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too," he shared at the time.