Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Corona virus treatment update

About a week ago, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks revealed on social media that he was tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor was filming for his next project, an upcoming biographical film about rock star Elvis Presley, in Australia.

Tom and his wife Rita Wilson were quarantined and isolated in accordance with the recommended protocol mentioned by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, the latest reports claim that the couple was released from the hospital, but will still remain isolated at home in the country. While this is definitely a positive sign, we still cannot be sure if the disease has been completely eliminated from the couple.

Coronavirus is a pandemic that has shocked everyone, and deaths from the disease are increasing in number every day. We urge everyone not to take this condition for granted and take all necessary measures to combat this virus.