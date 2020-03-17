Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are released from the hospital

SYDNEY, Australia – Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from an Australian hospital and will remain in isolation after being treated for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, their son said in a video statement Monday. .

"They're still in quarantine, obviously, but they feel much better, so it's a relief," his son Chet Hanks said in a video posted to Instagram.

Hanks and his wife, Mrs. Wilson, both 63, said they tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday. Mr. Hanks was in Australia filming a movie about the life of Elvis Presley.

Mr. Hanks, known for playing stars in films like "Saving Private Ryan,quot; and "Forrest Gump," is the most prominent celebrity who has contracted the virus.