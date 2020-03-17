Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are released from the hospital

SYDNEY, Australia – Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from an Australian hospital and will remain in isolation after being treated for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, their son said in a video statement Monday. .
"They're still in quarantine, obviously, but they feel much better, so it's a relief," his son Chet Hanks said in a video posted to Instagram.
Hanks and his wife, Mrs. Wilson, both 63, said they tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday. Mr. Hanks was in Australia filming a movie about the life of Elvis Presley.
Mr. Hanks, known for playing stars in films like "Saving Private Ryan,quot; and "Forrest Gump," is the most prominent celebrity who has contracted the virus.
"We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," Hanks said last week. "We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require."
Since then, a large number of public figures have said they tested positive for the virus, including actor Idris Elba and Masoumeh Ebtekar, an Iranian vice president.
A representative for the couple confirmed news reports that they would be quarantined at a rented house in the north-eastern state of Queensland.
Mr. Hanks has thanked Australia for "looking after us so well,quot; while isolated.
It seemed like he even had a chance to sample some local cuisines, posting a photo of toast with Vegemite, a popular Australian variety, alongside a fancy kangaroo.
