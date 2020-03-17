Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are out of the hospital, still under quarantine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are out of the hospital and are undergoing quarantine after they both became ill with the Coronavirus, according to an update their 29-year-old son Chet Hanks provided on Instagram. The update followed one provided by Tom Hanks himself, where he said people take care of themselves and others. Tom and Rita received a small blessing from the fact that he and Rita were able to pass the disease together. Many people have separated during the quarantine (such as Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz), and some who have succumbed to the deadly virus did so in complete and utter isolation. It is not clear whether the couple in list A had access to treatments that may be difficult for the lay person to achieve; But at this point, it seems that Coronavirus sufferers do it like everyone else: celebrity status, money, and fame mean nothing to Covid-19.

Tom and Rita shared the same photo on their individual Instagrams while standing arm in arm in their isolation room. Born on July 9, 1956, Tom Hanks is 63 years old and his age puts him at increased risk for complications from the coronavirus. Rita Wilson was born on October 26, 1956 and also belongs to the same highest risk category. The greatest risk for coronavirus complications is people age 70 and older, and anyone with underlying health conditions, despite age, is at risk.

%MINIFYHTML2a18f34e195eac3f3f928707be503c3d11% %MINIFYHTML2a18f34e195eac3f3f928707be503c3d12%

At this point, the impact of the Coronavirus on pregnant women or developing fetuses is unknown.

Standing with his arm around his wife for 22 years, Tom gave him a serious look, while Rita smiled cheerfully at the camera. There was no makeup, no filter, just a husband and wife who showed that they are fighting for themselves, each other and their family to beat the Coronavirus and get through this difficult time.

You can check out the photo that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared with their fans and the world below.

The couple has four children between them. Tom has two children from his first marriage to the late Samantha Lewes: Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks.

Tom and Rita have two children together: Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. Chet also provided an update on his parents and shared that they were out of the hospital, but still in isolation under quarantine.

Chet stated the following in a video he shared on his official Instagram account.

"I just hung up on them. They are both fine. They're not even that sick. They don't care. "

Chet seemed very optimistic that his parents had been through the worst part and that everything would be fine. You can see Chet Hanks 'update on his parents' condition in the following video player.

Were you surprised to hear that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted the Coronavirus?

Ad

Tom Hanks was in Australia filming an Elvis Presley biopic when he got sick, filming for the movie is currently on hiatus.



Post views:

0 0