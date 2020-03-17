Tom Brady's teammates react to his departure from the Patriots

After Tom Brady announced that his "football trip will take place elsewhere," teammates throughout his 20-year career in New England reacted to the news on social media with messages of thanks, encouragement and admiration.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones, who has played with Brady and the Patriots throughout his career, was the first to speak on the news.

I don't like 2020 😞 – J Jones (@ Jonathan_Jones2) March 17, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLff346d79a06c711a91592da67fc200d211% %MINIFYHTMLff346d79a06c711a91592da67fc200d212%

"I don't like 2020," he tweeted, about 20 minutes after Brady posted his ad on social media.

Without Brady, Jarrett Stidham is now first on the Patriots' depth chart as a quarterback. Stidham, the Patriots' fourth-round pick last season, contacted his mentor on Instagram.

"I love you brother!" he wrote. "Thanks for everything!"

Patrick Chung, who played with Brady from 2009-12 before a second season began in 2014, diverted football's attention in his response.

"Don't worry about anything but you and the head of your family!" security wrote. "He has been a man of pleasure. Thank you for being who you are. Not even the QB but only the man that you are. You are a wife and children, you have an incredible person to call your father and husband. Until we meet again, boss!

Brady's former teammates also stepped in.

Tedy Bruschi retweeted Brady's announcement, adding that the quarterback was "personified in class."

"I tried to always represent ourselves in the best and most honorable way …" Personified class https://t.co/q6NuPPAmc2 – Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) March 17, 2020

Retired defensive end Chris Long, who won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots, disagreed with the timing of Brady's announcement, which occurred on the morning of St. Patrick's Day.

"I think it is a hate crime," Long wrote.

Brady just left Boston on St. Paddy's Day and I think it's a hate crime. – Chris Long (@ JOEL9ONE) March 17, 2020

Seven-time Pro Bowler Darrelle Revis, who won his only Super Bowl in 2015 as a one-year member of the Patriots, reflected on the "intensity,quot; that Brady brought to the game.

"Whichever team lands, I am sure they will continue their legacy of playing a great brand of soccer," Revis wrote, sharing a photo of the couple walking side by side.

Practicing against Tom Brady every day was like playing on the 92 & # 39; Dream Team. He brought so much intensity to the practice field. I am sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of soccer on any team that lands. # TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk – Darrelle Revis (@ Revis24) March 17, 2020

Running back Stevan Ridley, who was recruited by New England in 2011, encouraged Brady on Instagram as he progressed to his "next chapter." Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who helped the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LIII, contacted Brady on Twitter, letting him know that he "heard the news."

@TomBrady Good Morning! He heard the news. Just making sure you're good? Asking my friends … – cordarrelle patterson (@ ceeflashpee84) March 17, 2020

Rob Ninkovich, who played in New England from 2009 until his retirement in 2016, commented on Brady's announcement on Instagram.

"Tom said perfectly !!!!" he wrote. "You're the best!!!!"

Antonio Brown showed his support by adding a goat emoji underneath one of Brady's ads on Instagram.