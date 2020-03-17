Tom Brady to Leave New England Patriots | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML9fb1cb3cdf38715282739b94e879fc1c11% %MINIFYHTML9fb1cb3cdf38715282739b94e879fc1c12%







Tom Brady has confirmed that he will leave the New England Patriots, the franchise he has played for since he was selected in 2000.

The 42-year-old quarterback, a six-time Super Bowl winner, took to Instagram to reveal that with his Foxborough contract, he will leave Gillette Stadium after 20 years.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly the two teams leading the race to sign Brady, who is a free agent and says "it is time for me to open a new stage in my life and career."

More to follow …