Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for $ 30 million a year – Deadline

TB to TB? Yes. Hours after confirming he will be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons, quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to strike a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL informant Ian Rapoport reported today that the deal is worth about $ 30,000 a year, more or less.

Some people had postulated that Brady was headed to Los Angeles to play for the Chargers, and the rumor mill was sparked after Deadline exclusively reported last week that the GOAT was partnering with Avengers Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo to launch a production company. Its 199 Productions are set up as a global cross-platform content company to develop original premium content that includes documentaries, feature films, and television shows.

That theory recalled the situation in 1988, when Wayne Gretzky, all-time hockey player, was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. His wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, was an aspiring actress at the time.

Brady named his production company 199 Productions in a not-so-subtle nod to where he was drafted by the New England Patriots, in the penultimate round of the NFL Draft 2000. He has won six Super Bowl titles with the Pats, more than any other player, and has played a record nine. He has also been named league MVP three times and Super Bowl MVP four times and holds more than 50 NFL records. They include most of the regular season games won by a quarterback (219) and the playoff games won by a QB (30).