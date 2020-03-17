Tom Brady says goodbye to the Patriots: "My soccer trip will take place somewhere else,quot;

%MINIFYHTML2b345624c7569b430e0e71e34066ccc311% %MINIFYHTML2b345624c7569b430e0e71e34066ccc312%

It is, apparently, the end of an era.

%MINIFYHTML2b345624c7569b430e0e71e34066ccc313% %MINIFYHTML2b345624c7569b430e0e71e34066ccc314%

Much emphasis has been placed on whether Tom Brady would remain a member of the Patriots for the 2020 season. After many reports signaling the possible end of the Brady-Belichick-Patriots era in New England on Tuesday, it appears that Brady confirmed those rumors with a heartfelt parting post on Twitter.

%MINIFYHTML2b345624c7569b430e0e71e34066ccc315% %MINIFYHTML2b345624c7569b430e0e71e34066ccc316%

MORE: Tom Brady Joins These 10 Other Hall of Fame QBs Who Changed Teams

To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to thank the last twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to win and create a winning culture based on great values. I am grateful for everything you have taught me, I have learned from everyone. All of you have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is everything a player could want. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will continue with me forever. I could not be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all that you have given me. I appreciated all the opportunities I had to be part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a high standard in professional sports and I know that it will continue to do exactly that. Although my soccer trip will take place elsewhere, I appreciate all that we have accomplished and am grateful for our amazing TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to meet you all and to have the memories that we have created together.

On Tuesday, Brady's contract with the Patriots officially expired, meaning he is free to sign with any team seeking help from QB on Wednesday, the official opening of the NFL's free agency. Until then, teams can contact Brady and his agent, but no official contract can be signed until the middle of the week.

There is no shortage of suitors, and the Buccaneers apparently lead the charge. Now the world waits to see where Brady goes next.