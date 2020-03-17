Tom Brady says goodbye to Patriots on social media, says he's signing elsewhere

In a move that sparked shocks in the NFL Tuesday morning, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media that he "will continue elsewhere," indicating an exit from the agency. free from the Patriots in 2020. Here it is what Brady had to say:

To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to thank the last twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to win and create a winning culture based on great values. I am grateful for everything you have taught me, I have learned from everyone. All of you have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is everything a player could want. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will continue with me forever. I could not be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all that you have given me. I appreciated all the opportunities I had to be part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a high standard in professional sports and I know that it will continue to do exactly that. Although my soccer journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate all that we have accomplished and am grateful for the incredible accomplishments of our team. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to meet you all and to have the memories that we have created together.

Brady entered the league as a sixth-round pick, No. 199 overall, in the 2000 NFL Draft. Since receiving an opening shot at injured Drew Bledsoe, he has won six Super Bowls and been named MVP in four of those appearances. He has completed 6,377 of 9,988 passes for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions. The 42-year-old has been named NFL MVP three times and was selected for 14 Pro Bowls. His claim as the best quarterback in the NFL is strong.

It will be strange to see Brady in a new uniform after 20 seasons. It will be interesting to see how head coach Bill Belichick and Brady's legacies drift and potentially grow for years to come.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said the Buccaneers and Chargers had already extended an offer worth more than $ 30 million. According to Tom Curran of NBC BostonAn announcement on where Brady will play next Tuesday is not expected. The Colts are not expected to get involved, according to ESPN's Ed Werder. They are satisfied in their search for Philip Rivers. The Las Vegas Raiders may also be attracted.

Brady also wrote a long farewell to the Pats nation:

I wanted to thank all the amazing Patriots fans and fans. MA has been my home for twenty years. They really have been the happiest two decades I could have imagined in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming, I wish all players could experience it. My kids were born and raised here and you always hugged this California boy like yours. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can't thank you enough for the support of our team. Full training grounds and exhausted stadiums and especially the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all. I tried to always represent ourselves in the best and most honorable way and fought hard with my teammates to help achieve victory and triumph even in the most serious situations. You opened your heart to me and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I do not know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared, a whole life full of fun memories.

New England stays with Cody Kessler and Jarrett Stidham on the quarterbacks list. Stidham, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, would be the most viable option to start in Brady's absence. However, he only attempted four passes last season and one ended in an interception. The Patriots have the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and could choose to look for an alternative with that option. The other possibility is that the franchise will pursue another veteran quarterback, either in free agency or in commerce. Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater and Andy Dalton are some of the players who are expected to be available through those methods.

Despite his absence from the roster, the Patriots will carry more than $ 13.5 million in dead salary space due to a no-extension extension he signed in August 2019, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.