Tom Brady: "My soccer trip will take place somewhere else,quot;

updated March 17, 2020 | 9:11 a.m.
After 20 seasons, it seems that quarterback Tom Brady has decided to part with the Patriots.
Brady, whom New England selected with the 199th pick in the NFL Draft 2000, announced via Instagram that his "soccer trip will take place elsewhere." Brady did not specify where he plans to play next season, although interested teams have included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.
The game marks the end of an era for Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowl titles together.
"To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization," Brady wrote Tuesday morning, "I want to thank you for the last twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to win and create a winning culture based on great values. "
With Brady gone, the Patriots quarterback depth chart features Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler. The team also has 12 picks in the 2020 draft.
Read the entire Brady message below:
To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to thank the last twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to win and create a winning culture based on great values. I am grateful for everything you have taught me, I have learned from everyone. All of you have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is everything a player could want.
Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will continue with me forever. I could not be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all that you have given me. I appreciated all the opportunities I had to be part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a high standard in professional sports and I know that it will continue to do exactly that.
Although my soccer trip will take place elsewhere, I appreciate all that we have accomplished and am grateful for our amazing TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to meet you all and to have the memories that we have created together.