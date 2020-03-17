Tom Brady: "My soccer trip will take place somewhere else,quot;

%MINIFYHTML330da4faaa9ccab1ca9e6f8717b25ff311% %MINIFYHTML330da4faaa9ccab1ca9e6f8717b25ff312%

After 20 seasons, it seems that quarterback Tom Brady has decided to part with the Patriots.

Brady, whom New England selected with the 199th pick in the NFL Draft 2000, announced via Instagram that his "soccer trip will take place elsewhere." Brady did not specify where he plans to play next season, although interested teams have included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.

The game marks the end of an era for Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowl titles together.

"To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization," Brady wrote Tuesday morning, "I want to thank you for the last twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to win and create a winning culture based on great values. "

With Brady gone, the Patriots quarterback depth chart features Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler. The team also has 12 picks in the 2020 draft.

Read the entire Brady message below: