Tom Brady is poised to reach NFL free agency, ending a glorious two-decade career with the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old quarterback will be out of contract when the NFL's new year begins on March 18, which means, for the first time in his illustrious career, he is set to play elsewhere in 2020.

Here we take a look at Brady's records and statistics from his time as a Patriot.

199th choice: 198 players were selected in the 2000 NFL Draft, including six quarterbacks, before New England took on Brady, an unannounced quarterback from the University of Michigan.

19 years ago today the @patriotas she took a chance with the boy in this photo: Me (199). Thank you to ALL who have helped me prove that they are right! Also, did they stop taking these photos after mine? pic.twitter.com/qxBoCc0F1H – Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2019

326 games: Brady made a total of 326 appearances for the Patriots, 285 in the regular season and 41 in the playoffs, since his debut in 2000. All but two of those appearances have been starts.

249 victories: No other quarterback can compete with Brady's 249 victories as a starter during the regular season and the postseason. Drew Brees, at 171, is the next closest.

Six rings: The Patriots made nine Super Bowls during the Brady era. He has the most Super Bowl wins among all players, one more than Charles Haley and two more than quarterbacks Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

Four Super Bowl MVPs: Brady also leads the MVP awards for the big game. Only five players have been named MVP of the Super Bowl on more than one occasion (Brady, Montana, Bradshaw, Bart Starr and Eli Manning).

14 professional bowls: His Super Bowl appearances meant that Brady had to miss out on many of the Pro Bowls he was nominated for, but he holds the record for most winks, alongside Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen.

45 fourth quarter returns: Peyton Manning may have more comebacks in the fourth quarter in the regular season (43 vs. Brady's 36), but his big rival has nine in the postseason compared to the Sheriff's two.

58 winning units of the game: In all six New England Super Bowl wins, Brady has designed a game-winning unit. In the regular season, he's behind Peyton Manning, Brees, and Dan Marino in that category.

74,571 yards: Brees is the only call sign that has thrown more yards than Brady in the regular season, and the second man on the list is just 2,845 yards behind.

541 touchdowns passing: He is the neck and neck between the two in the category of most touchdowns thrown in the regular season, with Brees leading the way with 547 scores.