Tom Brady hasn't even signed with the Bucs and 5,000 fans are already online for season tickets

It's been 13 seasons since the Buccaneers last made the playoffs, led by head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Jeff Garcia. It's safe to say that Tampa Bay hasn't had much to cheer about since, building a record of 71-121 during its post-2007 playoff drought. But it looks like everything could change very soon with Tom Brady's impending arrival.

Brady, unlike the Bucs franchise, has a record of victories unlike any quarterback in NFL history. In 19 seasons as a starter with the Patriots, he racked up a record 219-64, meaning he could lose 283 more games and still have a better winning percentage than Tampa Bay in its 44-year history (267-424, .387. ).

PLUS: How the Buccaneers became Tom Brady's greatest player in their quest to win a Super Bowl without the Patriots

It's that winning resume, along with Tampa Bay's already talented roster, that has rejuvenated Bucs fans. So much so that everyone clamored to buy

Around 7 p.m. ET had almost 1,000 people virtually online for season tickets at Ticketmaster. That's a pretty healthy number for the team that ranked 30th in average home care (51,898) last year.

Less than three hours later, that number rose more than 5,000. That's more than 10 percent of the Bucs' average attendance in 2019.

This is what the line for Bucs season tickets looks like right now. Keep in mind that this organization averaged less than 52,000 per game last season. pic.twitter.com/3mpqpvg9Oe – JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 18, 2020

It's worth reiterating: Brady has yet to officially sign the contract. But that's how excited Tampa Bay fans are to win football again.